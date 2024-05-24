Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea, Belbek airfield, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sevastopol, Atesh, Feodosia
Edit post

Partisans: Attack on occupied Crimea damages communications equipment, casualties reported

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 3:46 AM 3 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A missile attack on a Russian communications hub in the city of Alushta in occupied Crimea has caused "significant damage to equipment," with numerous casualties reported, the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh reported on May 24.

The Crimean Wind telegram channel further reported that a large military antenna was struck in the community of Semydvir'ya, just 3 kilometers east of Alushta. The antenna was previously used by Ukraine's military prior to Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Atesh also reported that the command center of the communications hub may have been destroyed in the attack, although no information is currently available on the status of the military facility.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack, nor have they provided comment.

Earlier on May 23, Sergey Aksenov, the head of Russian occupation authorities in Crimea, alleged that as a result of the missile attack on the Simferopol region, two bystanders were killed.

Aksenov further claimed the attach had caused damage to "empty" commercial property was also recorded in the Alushta area.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and no information is presently available on the extent of the casualties.

At the start of the attack, sounds of explosions were reported in Sevastopol, Yevpatoriia, and Alushta in occupied Crimea during the late hours of May 23, according to Suspilne Crimea.

At around 10:18 p.m. local time, Suspilne reported hearing explosions in Yevpatoriia. By 10:30 p.m., passenger transport had been suspended in Sevastopol. A video later surfaced online presumably depicting an explosion in the Alushta district on the southern coast of Crimea. At least five explosions were reported in Alushta.

Within the hour, the Telegram channel Krym Realii announced that residents heard three explosions near the territory of the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol, as well as the work of air defense from Novofedorivka. A total of eight explosions were allegedly heard.

The Crimean Wind telegram channel reported around 12:26 a.m. that a fire had broken out at a military site in the community of Semydvir'ya, about 4 kilometers east of Alushta. Emergency crews are currently on-scene.

Additional sounds of explosions were reported by residents of Sevastopol around 3 a.m., according to Crimean Wind.

Ukrainian forces have launched several attacks against Russia's Belbek military airfield in occupied Crimea in recent weeks.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel claimed the airfield was attacked late on May 15 and that a fuel depot caught fire, while Russia's Defense Ministry claimed five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty."

Attacks against the Belbek airfield were also reported the preceding night, which allegedly resulted in fires near the military facility.

Ukraine war latest: Syrskyi says Russia is ‘completely bogged down’ in Vovchansk street fighting
Key updates on May 23: * Syrskyi: Russia ‘completely bogged down’ in Vovchansk street fighting, deploys reserves * Ukraine’s military intelligence confirms drone attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Republic * Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 21 * Ukraine downs another Russian Su-25 fighter j…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

‌‌

‌‌

‌‌

‌‌

‌‌

Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.