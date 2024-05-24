Partisans: Attack on occupied Crimea damages communications equipment, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A missile attack on a Russian communications hub in the city of Alushta in occupied Crimea has caused "significant damage to equipment," with numerous casualties reported, the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh reported on May 24.

The Crimean Wind telegram channel further reported that a large military antenna was struck in the community of Semydvir'ya, just 3 kilometers east of Alushta. The antenna was previously used by Ukraine's military prior to Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Atesh also reported that the command center of the communications hub may have been destroyed in the attack, although no information is currently available on the status of the military facility.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack, nor have they provided comment.

Earlier on May 23, Sergey Aksenov, the head of Russian occupation authorities in Crimea, alleged that as a result of the missile attack on the Simferopol region, two bystanders were killed.

Aksenov further claimed the attach had caused damage to "empty" commercial property was also recorded in the Alushta area.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and no information is presently available on the extent of the casualties.

At the start of the attack, sounds of explosions were reported in Sevastopol, Yevpatoriia, and Alushta in occupied Crimea during the late hours of May 23, according to Suspilne Crimea.

At around 10:18 p.m. local time, Suspilne reported hearing explosions in Yevpatoriia. By 10:30 p.m., passenger transport had been suspended in Sevastopol. A video later surfaced online presumably depicting an explosion in the Alushta district on the southern coast of Crimea. At least five explosions were reported in Alushta.

Within the hour, the Telegram channel Krym Realii announced that residents heard three explosions near the territory of the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol, as well as the work of air defense from Novofedorivka. A total of eight explosions were allegedly heard.

The Crimean Wind telegram channel reported around 12:26 a.m. that a fire had broken out at a military site in the community of Semydvir'ya, about 4 kilometers east of Alushta. Emergency crews are currently on-scene.

Additional sounds of explosions were reported by residents of Sevastopol around 3 a.m., according to Crimean Wind.

Ukrainian forces have launched several attacks against Russia's Belbek military airfield in occupied Crimea in recent weeks.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel claimed the airfield was attacked late on May 15 and that a fuel depot caught fire, while Russia's Defense Ministry claimed five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty."

Attacks against the Belbek airfield were also reported the preceding night, which allegedly resulted in fires near the military facility.

