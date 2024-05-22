Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russian troops, War, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 496,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made M119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 496,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 22.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,611 tanks, 14,721 armored fighting vehicles,17,442vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,820 artillery systems, 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems, 812 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,346 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

12 never-before-seen photos from Azovstal defense
The defense of the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine’s last stronghold during the Russian siege of Mariupol in the spring of 2022, remains one of the most heroic operations carried out by the Ukrainian soldiers to date. The plant was under constant Russian bombardment for nearly two months, and those s…
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:29 PM

Tucker Carlson's team denies launching show on Russian TV.

The Russian state television network Rossiya 24 posted episodes of a purported new show with U.S. far-right political commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson on May 21, but Carlson's team said he had nothing to do with it.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.