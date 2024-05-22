General Staff: Russia has lost 496,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 496,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 22.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,611 tanks, 14,721 armored fighting vehicles,17,442vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,820 artillery systems, 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems, 812 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,346 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.