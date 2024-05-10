General Staff: Russia has lost 479,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 479,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 10.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,434 tanks, 14,313 armored fighting vehicles, 16,691 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,387 artillery systems, 1,062 multiple launch rocket systems, 793 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9826 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.