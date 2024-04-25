Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 462,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the Azov brigade are seen at an artillery position near the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 7, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 462,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 25.

This number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,255  tanks, 13,942 armored fighting vehicles, 15,949 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,836 artillery systems, 1,049 multiple launch rocket systems, 772 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,449 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

State department confirms US began secretly providing Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles in March
The U.S. began this spring secretly providing Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) at President Joe Biden’s direction, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel confirmed at a press briefing on April 24. The statement was in response to a journalist’s question about…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:49 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
2:16 AM

Russia arrests political opposition activists in absentia.

The Syktyvkar city court in Russia issued arrests in absentia to world chess champion and Free Russia Forum co-founder Garry Kasparov, along with several other activists, on charges of creating a "terrorist community," financing "terrorist activities," and publicly calling for terrorism.
