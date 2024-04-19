General Staff: Russia has lost 457,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 457,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 19.

This number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,205 tanks, 13,852 armored fighting vehicles, 15,671 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,658 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 762 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,311 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.