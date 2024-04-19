Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, War, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 457,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 457,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 19.

This number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,205 tanks, 13,852 armored fighting vehicles, 15,671 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,658 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 762 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,311 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Opinion: A look at the drone arsenal Russia uses against Ukraine
Drone combat in Russia’s war against Ukraine is changing warfare. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used at an unprecedented scale for which neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian armies were quite prepared. Both militaries have made significant progress with respect to drones, sometimes mode…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
