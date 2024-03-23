General Staff: Russia has lost 435,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 435,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23.
This number includes 1050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,852 tanks, 13,130 armored fighting vehicles, 14,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,811 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,463 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.