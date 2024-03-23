Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 435,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2024 9:17 AM 1 min read
Swedish-made Archer Howitzer operated by Ukrainian members of the 45th Artillery Brigade fires toward Russian positions, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 20, 2024. (Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 435,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23.

This number includes 1050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,852 tanks, 13,130 armored fighting vehicles, 14,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,811 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,463 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia hits Ukraine’s largest Hydroelectric Power Plant, kills civilians
Key developments on March 22: * Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant hit amid Russian attack on energy infrastructure * Air Force: Ukraine downs 92 of 151 Russian aerial targets overnight on March 22 * Commander: Russia gathers 100,000-strong force, possibly for summer offensive * Kr…
6:34 PM

Kyiv Independent's new documentary debuts on YouTube.

"Genocide is the crime of crimes. So, is Russia committing one in Ukraine?" The new documentary by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," debuted on YouTube on March 22.
