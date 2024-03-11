Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 424,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 8:00 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman walk past the destroyed Russian tank in Dmytrivka, 10 kilometers west of Kyiv, on April 3, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 424,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 11.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,739 tanks, 12,874 armored fighting vehicles, 13,826 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,499 artillery systems, 1,016 multiple launch rocket systems, 711 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,141 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.