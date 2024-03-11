General Staff: Russia has lost 424,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 424,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 11.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,739 tanks, 12,874 armored fighting vehicles, 13,826 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,499 artillery systems, 1,016 multiple launch rocket systems, 711 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,141 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.