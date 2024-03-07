General Staff: Russia has lost 421,430 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 421,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,695 tanks, 12,779 armored fighting vehicles, 13,532 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,350 artillery systems, 1,009 multiple launch rocket systems, 701 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,963 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.