News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 421,430 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on Jan. 27, 2024, near Kupiansk, Ukraine.
Medics evacuate a wounded soldier who tripped on a petal mine as evacuation takes place in darkness in the middle of a damaged forest on Jan. 27, 2024, near Kupiansk, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 421,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,695 tanks, 12,779 armored fighting vehicles, 13,532 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,350 artillery systems, 1,009 multiple launch rocket systems, 701 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,963 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches missile strike at Odesa during Zelensky, Greek PM visit, killing 5
Key developments on March 6: * Russia attacks Odesa during visit of Greek PM with Zelensky, 5 killed * Cameron: London ready to loan Ukraine all frozen Russian assets in UK * Military intelligence: Attack on Russian Sergey Kotov vessel injures at least 27 * Kursk Oblast mining plant damaged in…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
