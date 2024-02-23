Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 408,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 408,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 23.

This number includes 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,526 tanks, 12,410 armored fighting vehicles, 12,960 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,916 artillery systems, 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 682 air defense systems, 339 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,628 drones, and 25 warships and boats.

‘Our reserves will run out:’ Ukrainian artillery sounds alarm on Western shell shortage
Hiding beneath sparse winter cover in a crude, muddy ditch, a great steel monster lies in wait for an opportunity to attack. Adorned on either side with painted plus signs, the gun’s huge barrel looks up at the sky over the Bakhmut front line, across which thousands
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:50 AM

ISW: Medvedev's rhetoric echoes Stalin.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be "exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

4 injured in Russia's attack on Dnipro.

At least four people were injured in Dnipro as Russia targeted the city with Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.
