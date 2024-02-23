General Staff: Russia has lost 408,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 408,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 23.

This number includes 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,526 tanks, 12,410 armored fighting vehicles, 12,960 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,916 artillery systems, 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 682 air defense systems, 339 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,628 drones, and 25 warships and boats.