General Staff: Russia has lost 406,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2024 8:06 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on an armored infantry vehicle on the road to Avdiivka, on Feb. 14, 2024. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 406,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,516 tanks, 12,338 armored fighting vehicles, 12,861 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,826 artillery systems, 992 multiple launch rocket systems, 678 air defense systems, 338 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,560 drones, and 25 warships and boats.

Ukrainian soldiers recall retreat from Avdiivka – on foot, leaving their wounded behind
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent does not disclose the soldiers’ full names since they were not authorized to speak with the press. DONETSK OBLAST – As Russian forces closed in on a Ukrainian pocket southeast of Avdiivka, infantryman Oleh heard the order clearly: “There will be no evacuation. Le…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:38 AM

US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
