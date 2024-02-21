General Staff: Russia has lost 406,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 406,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,516 tanks, 12,338 armored fighting vehicles, 12,861 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,826 artillery systems, 992 multiple launch rocket systems, 678 air defense systems, 338 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,560 drones, and 25 warships and boats.