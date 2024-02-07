Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 391,470 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2024 9:19 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line near the Russian-occupied town of Kreminna in the eastern Donbas region on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 391,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7.

This number includes over 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,372 tanks, 11,879 armored fighting vehicles, 12,486 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,387 artillery systems, 980 multiple launch rocket systems, 665 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,177 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack against Ukraine
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities early in the morning on Feb. 7. Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts were among those targeted, according to the latest information.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
9:56 PM

Tucker Carlson announces interview with Putin.

Former Fox News host and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson announced he will soon conduct an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming rumors about his controversial visit to Russia.
8:56 PM

Kazakh President nominates new PM.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed his chief of staff, Olzhas Bektenov, to be Kazakhstan's new prime minister following the resignation of Tokayev's former cabinet.
