General Staff: Russia has lost 391,470 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 391,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7.

This number includes over 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,372 tanks, 11,879 armored fighting vehicles, 12,486 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,387 artillery systems, 980 multiple launch rocket systems, 665 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,177 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.