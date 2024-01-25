Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Soldiers at the training ground calibrate their machine guns after going into combat on Jan. 9, 2024 in Lyman district, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,257 tanks, 11,621 armored fighting vehicles, 12,044 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,067 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,033 drones, 1,844 cruise missiles, 1,420 pieces of special equipment, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia says Ukrainian POWs were in crashed II-76 aircraft, Kyiv calls for investigation
A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

8:16 AM

