General Staff: Russia has lost 356,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 356,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 28.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,940 tanks, 11,015 armored fighting vehicles, 10,127 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,391 artillery systems, 935 multiple launch rocket systems, 617 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,503 drones, and 23 boats.