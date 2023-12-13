General Staff: Russia has lost 341,500 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 341,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 13.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,682 tanks, 10,594 armored fighting vehicles, 10,662 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,076 artillery systems, 919 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,173 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.