General Staff: Russia has lost 341,500 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2023 8:20 AM 1 min read
Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelveys" defend the first line of defense about 100 meters below Russian positions in the Bakhmut sector in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Kostya Liberov/Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 341,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 13.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,682 tanks, 10,594 armored fighting vehicles, 10,662 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,076 artillery systems, 919 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,173 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
