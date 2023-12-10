Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 338,820 troops in Ukraine since start of invasion

by The Kyiv Independent December 10, 2023 10:13 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 338,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 10.

This figure includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,636 tanks, 10,529 armored fighting vehicles, 10,623 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,064 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
