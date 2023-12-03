Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Alexander Khrebet December 3, 2023 9:23 AM 1 min read
Two soldiers walk among destroyed trees in the morning fog, as the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelveys' operate at the zero frontline with infantry holding fire at positions 100 meters below Russian positions, on Oct. 25, 2023 in the Bakhmut district of Ukraine. Kostya Liberov/Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 3.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

The military also said Russia has lost 5,575 tanks, 10,396 armored fighting vehicles, 10,432 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,949 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,995 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Comments

