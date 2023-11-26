Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
General Staff: Russia has lost 324,830 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2023 9:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 324,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 26.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,513 tanks, 10,279 armored fighting vehicles, 10,288 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,874 artillery systems, 907 multiple launch rocket systems, 597 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,901 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia launches record number of drones against Ukraine on Holodomor Memorial Day
Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine over the course of six hours on Holodomor Memorial Day on Nov. 25. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, “this was the largest drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

11:24 PM

Government submits draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law regardless of the holiday. "The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.
9:18 PM

Zelensky to Russian pilots: 'Our air defense will only get stronger.'

After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."
7:50 PM

Military: Battle for Marinka continues.

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
5:30 PM

Media: Former RT director hospitalized after alleged poisoning.

Former RT host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on Dec. 24. Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 25.
4:38 PM

Spokesperson: Navalny found, meets with lawyers.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is "doing well" and has been located in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X on Dec. 25.
