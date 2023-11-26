General Staff: Russia has lost 324,830 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 324,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 26.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,513 tanks, 10,279 armored fighting vehicles, 10,288 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,874 artillery systems, 907 multiple launch rocket systems, 597 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,901 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.