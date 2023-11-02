Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 302,420 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2023 8:06 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare to open fire on Russian positions with Grad rockets in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 2 that Russia had lost 302,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,241 tanks, 9,877 armored fighting vehicles, 9,658 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,292 artillery systems, 850 multiple launch rocket systems, 566 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,488 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly receives over 1 million artillery rounds from North Korea
Key developments on Nov. 1: * North Korea reportedly sends over 1 million artillery shells to Russia * Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks in 5 directions * Military reports Russian planes drop ‘explosive objects’ on Black Sea shipping corridor * Russian media: Wagner resumes recruiting as R…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.