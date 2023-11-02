General Staff: Russia has lost 302,420 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 2 that Russia had lost 302,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,241 tanks, 9,877 armored fighting vehicles, 9,658 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,292 artillery systems, 850 multiple launch rocket systems, 566 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,488 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.

