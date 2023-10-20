General Staff: Russia has lost 292,060 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 20 that Russia had lost 292,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,047 tanks, 9,557 armored fighting vehicles, 9,370 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,012 artillery systems, 822 multiple launch rocket systems, 548 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,326 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.