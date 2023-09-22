General Staff: Russia has lost 274,950 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 22 that Russia had lost 274,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 480 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,644 tanks, 8,891 armored fighting vehicles, 8,690 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,177 artillery systems, 781 multiple launch rocket systems, 528 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,858 drones, and 20 warships or boats.