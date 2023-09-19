General Staff: Russia has lost 273,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance



The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 19 that Russia had lost 273,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 520 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,628 tanks, 8,851 armored fighting vehicles, 8,601 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,062 artillery systems, 778 multiple launch rocket systems, 526 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,784 drones, and 20 warships or boats.