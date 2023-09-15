General Staff: Russia has lost 271,440 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 15 that Russia had lost 271,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,612 tanks, 8,814 armored fighting vehicles, 8,492 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,972 artillery systems, 774 multiple launch rocket systems, 521 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,714 drones, 20 boats, and one submarine.