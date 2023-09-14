General Staff: Russia has lost 270,970 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 14 that Russia had lost 270,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,599 tanks, 8,810 armored fighting vehicles, 8,458 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,944 artillery systems, 769 multiple launch rocket systems, 517 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,697 drones, 20 boats, and one submarine.