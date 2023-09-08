General Staff: Russia has lost 267,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 8 that Russia had lost 267,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 640 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,529 tanks, 8,726 armored fighting vehicles, 8,264 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,753 artillery systems, 754 multiple launch rocket systems, 507 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,570 drones, and 19 boats.