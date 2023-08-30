General Staff: Russia has lost 262,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 30 that Russia had lost 262,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 570 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,414 tanks, 8,596 armored fighting vehicles, 7,953 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,476 artillery systems, 733 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,395 drones, and 18 boats.