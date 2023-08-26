General Staff: Russia has lost 260,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its daily update on Aug. 26 that Russia had lost 260,270 troops in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in late February last year.

Over the past day, Russian forces lost around 640 troops, according to the report.

Russia has also lost 4,390 tanks, 8,539 armored fighting vehicles, 7,823 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,379 artillery systems, 726 multiple launch rocket launch systems, 497 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,367 drones, and 18 boats, the military said.