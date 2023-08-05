General Staff: Russia has lost 249,110 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 5 that Russia had lost 249,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,232 tanks, 8,251 armored fighting vehicles, 7,422 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,943 artillery systems, 704 multiple launch rocket systems, 466 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,116 drones, and 18 boats.