General Staff: Russia has lost 238,300 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 17 that Russia had lost 238,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,115 tanks, 8,034 armored fighting vehicles, 7,059 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,504 artillery systems, 685 multiple launch rocket systems, 428 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,828 drones, and 18 boats.