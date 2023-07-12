General Staff: Russia has lost 235,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 12 that Russia had lost 235,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4090 tanks, 7,990 armored fighting vehicles, 6,978 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,402 artillery systems, 674 multiple launch rocket systems, 415 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,726 drones, and 18 boats.