General Staff: Russia has lost 230,260 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 3 that Russia has lost 230,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 600 casualties on July 2.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,057 tanks, 7,899 armored fighting vehicles, 6,834 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,220 artillery systems, 641 multiple launch rocket systems, 391 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,573 drones, and 18 boats.