General Staff: Russia has lost 227,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 29 that Russia had lost 227,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,038 tanks, 7,857 armored fighting vehicles, 6,780 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,116 artillery systems, 627 multiple launch rocket systems, 388 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,513 drones, and 18 boats.