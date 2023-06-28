General Staff: Russia has lost 227,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 27 that Russia had lost 227,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,036 tanks, 7,847 armored fighting vehicles, 6,774 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,089 artillery systems, 627 multiple launch rocket systems, 387 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,499 drones, and 18 boats.