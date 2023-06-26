General Staff: Russia has lost 225,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 26 that Russia had lost 225,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,031 tanks, 7,820 armored fighting vehicles, 6,751 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,055 artillery systems, 624 multiple launch rocket systems, 385 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,482 drones, and 18 boats.