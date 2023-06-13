General Staff: Russia has lost 216,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 13 that Russia had lost 216,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,935 tanks, 7,642 armored fighting vehicles, 6,473 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,766 artillery systems, 601 multiple launch rocket systems, 363 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 300 helicopters, 3,309 drones, and 18 boats.