General Staff: Russia has lost 214,660 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 10 that Russia has lost 214,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 890 casualties on June 9.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,909 tanks, 7,607 armored fighting vehicles, 6,428 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,717 artillery systems, 600 multiple launch rocket systems, 362 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,263 drones, and 18 boats.