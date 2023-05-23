General Staff: Russia has lost 204,360 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 23 that Russia has lost 204,360 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 480 casualties on May 22.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,789 tanks, 7,419 armored fighting vehicles, 6,139 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,318 artillery systems, 565 multiple launch rocket systems, 327 air defense systems, 309 airplanes, 295 helicopters, 2,864 drones, and 18 boats.