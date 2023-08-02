General Staff: Russia has lost 247,230 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2 that Russia had lost 247,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,217 tanks, 8,213 armored fighting vehicles, 7,349 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,866 artillery systems, 700 multiple launch rocket systems, 463 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,042 drones, and 18 boats.