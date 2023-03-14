General Staff: Russia has lost 160,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 14 that Russia had lost 160,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,484 tanks, 6,789 armored fighting vehicles, 5,367 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,519 artillery systems, 495 multiple launch rocket systems, 260 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,120 drones, and 18 boats.