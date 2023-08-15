Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia fails to regain lost positions near Urozhaine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023 11:44 PM


The Russian military has unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions near the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 10 that Ukrainian troops had achieved partial success in the Urozhaine direction, east of the recently liberated village of Staromaiorske.

Earlier on Aug. 15, Maliar said that the number of Russian attacks along the eastern front line has decreased as Russia seeks to regroup and restore its forces.

Russian troops also attempted to advance in the areas of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the Genearal Staff said.

Due to increased Russian attacks, the local authorities began a mandatory evacuation of civilians from 37 settlements in the area around Kupiansk on Aug. 10.

According to the Kupiansk City Military Administration, residents will be relocated to safer Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian forces continued the offensive towards Melitopol and Berdyansk, the General Staff reported.

Over the day, 23 combat clashes took place. Russia launched 42 missiles and carried out 44 airstrikes, which caused civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure across the country.  

Ukraine war latest: Military reports 3 square kilometers’ advance near Bakhmut over last week
Key developments on Aug. 14: * Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates 3 square kilometers near Bakhmut in last week * Air defense downs 15 Shahed drones, 8 Kalibr missiles overnight * UK Defense Ministry: Russia considers deploying more troops to Dnipro River’s east bank * Military intelligence: U…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
