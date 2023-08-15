General Staff: Russia fails to regain lost positions near Urozhaine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions near the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 10 that Ukrainian troops had achieved partial success in the Urozhaine direction, east of the recently liberated village of Staromaiorske.

Earlier on Aug. 15, Maliar said that the number of Russian attacks along the eastern front line has decreased as Russia seeks to regroup and restore its forces.

Russian troops also attempted to advance in the areas of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the Genearal Staff said.

Due to increased Russian attacks, the local authorities began a mandatory evacuation of civilians from 37 settlements in the area around Kupiansk on Aug. 10.

According to the Kupiansk City Military Administration, residents will be relocated to safer Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian forces continued the offensive towards Melitopol and Berdyansk, the General Staff reported.

Over the day, 23 combat clashes took place. Russia launched 42 missiles and carried out 44 airstrikes, which caused civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure across the country.