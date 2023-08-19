General Staff: Russian forces fail to recapture Urozhaine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched unsuccessful counterattacks against recently liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, securing positions and carrying out counter-battery fire, the report said.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched five missile strikes, 44 airstrikes, and 17 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, killing and wounding civilians, according to the General Staff.

Some 26 combat engagements took place on Aug. 19, the report added.

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing in three main directions, with the village of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast confirmed as the latest settlement to be liberated on Aug. 16.

Russian forces attempted unsuccessfully to retake lost ground in the Urozhaine area on Aug. 18, for the second day in a row.

Ukraine's air defense forces struck seven times at Russian troops' concentration, weapons, and military equipment, and once on an anti-aircraft missile complex.

Ukraine's military also hit five artillery pieces, three Russian control points, and three air defense systems.