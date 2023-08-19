Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Russian forces fail to recapture Urozhaine

by Alexander Query August 19, 2023 8:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched unsuccessful counterattacks against recently liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, securing positions and carrying out counter-battery fire, the report said.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched five missile strikes, 44 airstrikes, and 17 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, killing and wounding civilians, according to the General Staff.

Some 26 combat engagements took place on Aug. 19, the report added.

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing in three main directions, with the village of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast confirmed as the latest settlement to be liberated on Aug. 16.

Russian forces attempted unsuccessfully to retake lost ground in the Urozhaine area on Aug. 18, for the second day in a row.

Ukraine's air defense forces struck seven times at Russian troops' concentration, weapons, and military equipment, and once on an anti-aircraft missile complex.

Ukraine's military also hit five artillery pieces, three Russian control points, and three air defense systems.

Author: Alexander Query
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

