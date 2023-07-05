General Staff: Possible cholera outbreaks in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An increased number of intestinal infections, possibly cholera, has been noted in occupied Skadovsk and Henichesk in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 5.

The Russian-installed occupation "authorities" do not recognize the issues, trying to hide the worsening sanitary situation in the oblast, the report said.

The General Staff, however, noted that the occupation representatives and their families are secretly receiving cholera vaccinations.

In the wake of the Kakhovka dam destruction and the flooding of the Dnipro River, Ukraine's Health Ministry warned that dangerous pathogens, including E. coli and cholera, have been detected in the waters in Kherson Oblast.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko nevertheless said on June 16 that cholera outbreaks were not yet detected among the civilian population. Residents can protect themselves from diseases by following proper safety measures, he added.

Partisan movement in the occupied territories Atesh reported on June 17 that cholera began to spread among Russian troops, leading to several deaths among the troops.