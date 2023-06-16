Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

Health Minister: Pollution level in Dnipro River rises dramatically after dam destruction

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 5:29 PM 2 min read
This general view shows grain silos encroached by floodwaters in Kherson on June 8, 2023, as water levels rose in the city following damage sustained at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. (Photo by Aleksey Filippov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Health Minister Viktor Liashko told BBC News on June 15 that the water in the Dnipro River is "tens of thousands of times" more polluted due to the Kakhovka dam breach.

Liashko explained that this radically increases the risk of spreading infectious diseases among the affected population.

The flooding affected sewage, cattle burial grounds, and cesspools. Such contaminated water can cause bacterial intestinal infections, such as cholera, and viral and parasitic outbreaks.

By some indicators, pollution levels to 28,000 times higher than normal, Liashko warned.

As of yet, cases of cholera infection have not yet been detected among the population and people can protect themselves by following safety measures, the minister added.

These precautions include avoiding swimming, fishing, and drinking water from the river anywhere below the Kakhovka dam. Swimming at the Black Sea coast is currently also forbidden.

It is not yet clear when will the river and the sea become clean again, the minister said.

Liashko noted that the state services are working on ensuring the supply of drinking water. Demining and removal of pollutants from the water are also required.

According to the minister, the government invested 1.5 billion Hr. ($40.6 million) to Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, those affected by the disaster.

The full extent of the environmental damage caused by the Kakhovka dam cannot yet be estimated, he added.

The Kakhovka dam collapsed on June 6, causing a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster, including massive flooding of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's military said that Russian forces destroyed the dam.

Officials: Pollutants found in waters near Kherson following Kakhovka dam disaster
Laboratory analysis has confirmed the presence of E. coli and cholera in the waters near the city of Kherson following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, but not in high concentrations, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Military Media Center reported on June 13.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

On June 16, the Interior Ministry reported that 13 settlements on the river's right bank and 17 on the left bank remain flooded. Over 3,000 people have been evacuated from Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On June 13, Defense Ministry's Military Media Center confirmed the presence of E. coli and cholera in the waters near the city of Kherson, but not in high concentrations.

The State Border Guard in the port city of Odesa said that the seaside is turning into a "garbage dump and an animal cemetery" as debris from the flooded river washes into the sea.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.