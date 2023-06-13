General Staff: Russia launches 29 airstrikes in past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 29 airstrikes targeting both military personnel and civilians, while also conducting 20 artillery shellings over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 13.

The attacks resulted in both civilian casualties and critical infrastructure damage.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces used 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles and four Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones targeting critical infrastructure and residential buildings in Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine's air defense took out 11 cruise missiles and one drone.

On the frontl ine, the heaviest concentrations of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to be in the areas near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. There were 22 front-line clashes over the past 24 hours, the General Staff wrote.

Ukrainian forces conducted 11 airstrikes on concentrated areas of Russian military personnel and three on Russian air defense systems during the past 24 hours, the General Staff added.