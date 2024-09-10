The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, G7, Ukrenergo, Energy infrastructure, Energy
G7 calls for appointing independent experts to Ukrenergo's supervisory board after dismissals

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 10, 2024 11:54 AM 2 min read
G7 ambassadors call on Ukraine to appoint new independent experts to the supervisory board of Ukrenergo.
G7 ambassadors called on Ukraine on Sept. 9 to appoint new independent experts to the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, a state-owned energy grid operator, following a series of dismissals in the company.

"G7 ambassadors underscore the importance of quickly organizing an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development-standard process to identify competent, professional, and independent experts for the supervisory board," the G7's statement read.

"This is critical for Ukraine's energy security and the confidence of international partners."

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who has served as head of Ukrenergo since 2020, was dismissed on Sept. 2.

The grounds for his dismissal was a purported failure to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid Russian aerial strikes, according to a statement from the company's supervisory board chairman Daniel Dobbeni and board member Peder Andreasen.

Dobenni and Andreasen also said they were stepping down from their positions in protest of what they described as a "politically motivated" decision.

Russia has repeatedly used mass attacks against Ukraine's energy grid to break the country's ability and resolve to fight off the invasion, first during the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023 and then again in the spring of 2024.

After a relative lull over the summer that gave Ukraine a chance to restore some of its capacity, Russia launched fresh attacks in the past few weeks, again necessitating restrictions on energy consumption.

The largest-ever aerial strike against Ukraine took place on Aug. 26, with Russia firing over 230 missiles and drones and yet again targeting energy infrastructure.

Dismissal of Ukraine energy grid chief prompts resignations, international concern amid Russian energy strikes
The controversial decision to dismiss the head of Ukraine’s state-owned energy grid operator has prompted resignations from two independent members of the company’s supervisory board and raised concerns from partners abroad. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who served as head of Ukrenergo since 2020, was di…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
