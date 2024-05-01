Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, G7, Russia, Energy, Nuclear Energy, Business
Edit post

G7 agrees to reduce dependency on Russian nuclear energy supplies

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2024 10:06 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Rosenergoatom logo sits on the exterior of a structure at the Novovoronezh NPP nuclear power station, operated by OAO Rosenergoatom, a unit of Rosatom Corp., in Novovoronezh, Russia, on June 3, 2015. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Members of the Group of Seven (G7) jointly committed to reducing dependency on Russian nuclear fuel supplies to create "a diversified fuel supply chain free from Russian influence," a joint statement published on April 30 read.

Despite Western efforts to wean itself off Russian energy supplies, Moscow remains the biggest supplier of enriched uranium to the global market.

Rosatom, Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, provided 30% of enriched uranium supplies purchased by the EU and 23% of those bought by the U.S. in 2022, said the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in its March report.

"We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components, and services," read the statement issued after a two-day ministerial summit in Torino, Italy.

G7 members also agreed to assist countries seeking to diversify their fuel supply.

The statement was issued the same day as the U.S. Senate passed legislation banning Russian imports of enriched uranium.

The signatories also condemned Russia's ongoing occupation and militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, thus posing "severe risks for nuclear safety and security, with implications for the broader international community."

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Throughout its occupation, the plant has been repeatedly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Russian troops have also used the plant as a platform to launch strikes at Nikopol, situated just across the Kakhovka Reservoir, and other Ukrainian settlements nearby.

Opinion: Russia’s nuclear giant is falling through the sanctions cracks
Even as the 38th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster has come and gone, the nuclear threat posed by Moscow continues to grow. Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, has a hand in this – namely, by financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, fostering global energy dependencies that…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Lapenko
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:06 AM

G7 agrees to reduce dependency on Russian nuclear energy supplies.

"We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components, and services," read the statement issued after a two-day ministerial summit in Torino, Italy.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:34 AM

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports.

The U.S. Senate on April 30 voted unanimously to approve legislation banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The legislation will now advance to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden must sign the bill in order for it to become law.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.