Ukrenergo: Backup power line restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The backup power line at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been repaired after sustaining damage from Russian shelling, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Feb. 24.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022.

"The 330 kV overhead line that provides backup power to the facilities at the nuclear power plant site has been repaired and put back into operation," Ukrenergo said.

The company reported that the overhead line had been heavily damged by Russian shelling on Feb. 20.

"The damage site was located in a place where there are constant hostilities. The military allowed our repair crews there during short periods of relative calm, so we had to work day and night," Ukrenergo said.

In their statement, Ukrenergo representatives said the repairs could have been completed much faster if they did not have to deal with frequent interruptions caused by nearby artillery fire.

The six reactors at the Russian-occupied plant are currently shut down, but the facility's front-line position puts it at risk. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has warned that heavy fighting near the plant poses serious threats to nuclear safety.