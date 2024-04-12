Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Energy infrastructure, Russian attack, War, Energy crisis, Blackout
Energy minister says Ukraine's energy system stable, urges citizens to prepare for 'any scenarios'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2024 7:01 PM 2 min read
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko delivers a speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Oct. 6, 2023, in Kyiv. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on April 12 that Ukrainians should be prepared for possible power outages in the spring or summer amid ongoing Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

In March, attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Ukraine's energy system is currently undergoing the largest-scale series of attacks by Russia, according to Halushchenko. Over the past three months, Russia has reportedly conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Nevertheless, Ukraine's energy system "is working steadily" despite a series of Russian attacks, the minister said on the national television.

A possible shortage of power capacity depends on the impact of further Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system, according to Halushchenko.

When asked about possible blackouts in the autumn of 2023, Halushchenko answered that it was worth buying generators and power banks.

"Buy them (generators and power banks), get ready. But we will do everything we can to ensure that you do not need them," Halushchenko said.

"Massive attacks have resumed, so we need to be prepared for any scenarios, but power engineers are doing everything around the clock to ensure that they are not needed."

Back in early October 2022, Russia launched a months-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts amid freezing temperatures and reportedly damaging half of the country’s energy system.

Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure
The attacks damaged energy facilities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv oblasts.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
