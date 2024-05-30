FT: NATO has only 5% of air defense required to defend eastern flank

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than two years into Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine, the air defense capabilities of NATO's eastern flank are only at 5% of the amount seen as necessary to deter an attack, the Financial Times (FT) reported on May 29, citing sources.

NATO members located in central and eastern Europe have publicized plans in recent weeks to improve their collective air defense in response to the Russian threat.

Yet, according to unnamed sources who spoke to the FT, the current air defense capabilities of NATO's eastern flank are far from sufficient.

Air defense is a "major part of the plan to defend eastern Europe from invasion," a NATO diplomat told the FT.

"And right now, we don't have that."

Russia's usage of drones and glide bombs against Ukraine has further highlighted the need for NATO to improve its air defense capabilities.

"(Air defense) is one of the biggest holes we have," another NATO diplomat told the FT. "We can't deny it."

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said earlier in May that a group of countries, including the Baltic states, Poland, Norway, and Finland, have agreed to create a "drone wall" to help defend their collective borders.

The announcement came after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland had signed a contract to join the European Sky Shield Initiative, which currently includes 21 countries. The initiative aims to create an Iron Dome-style air defense system covering NATO members across Europe.