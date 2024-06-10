Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Verkhovna Rada, Kyiv, Politics, Western aid, Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Mustafa Nayyem, Government, Cabinet of Ministers
Edit post

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies

by Chris York June 10, 2024 8:44 PM 2 min read
Zelensky talks to reporters while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Dec. 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.

The media report comes on the same day that Mustafa Nayyem, the head of Ukraine's Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, resigned, saying that "systemic obstacles" have limited his ability to do his job. According to media reports, two other agency officials resigned along with Nayyem.

Earlier in May, Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to dismiss Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The moves have come during months when Ukraine faced criticism over the lack of fortifications built to help fend off Russia's advance into Kharkiv Oblast last month, as well as a renewed aerial assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Six Ukrainian and western officials told the FT that a series of firings, resignations and government reshuffles directed by Zelensky in recent months had caused tension between Kyiv and the western partners financing Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction," the FT wrote.

"All of them told the FT that they had warned Zelensky and his government over what they saw as disruptive and inexplicable moves."

According to the FT, political rivalries are behind the shake-ups and Ukraine's Western allies are not pleased.

"The U.S. and other western partners want a normal, predictable relationship with their Ukrainian counterparts," one Ukrainian government official told the FT.

"Right now they are losing trust in Ukraine’s government because of personnel decisions that they do not understand."

Infrastructure Development head Nayyem resigns after being blocked from attending German reconstruction conference
The news comes in the wake of the dismissal of Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in May.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.