FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.

The media report comes on the same day that Mustafa Nayyem, the head of Ukraine's Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, resigned, saying that "systemic obstacles" have limited his ability to do his job. According to media reports, two other agency officials resigned along with Nayyem.

Earlier in May, Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to dismiss Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The moves have come during months when Ukraine faced criticism over the lack of fortifications built to help fend off Russia's advance into Kharkiv Oblast last month, as well as a renewed aerial assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Six Ukrainian and western officials told the FT that a series of firings, resignations and government reshuffles directed by Zelensky in recent months had caused tension between Kyiv and the western partners financing Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction," the FT wrote.

"All of them told the FT that they had warned Zelensky and his government over what they saw as disruptive and inexplicable moves."

According to the FT, political rivalries are behind the shake-ups and Ukraine's Western allies are not pleased.

"The U.S. and other western partners want a normal, predictable relationship with their Ukrainian counterparts," one Ukrainian government official told the FT.

"Right now they are losing trust in Ukraine’s government because of personnel decisions that they do not understand."