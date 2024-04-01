FT: Over 50% of Russians blame Ukraine for Moscow terrorist attack, survey shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 50% of Russians believe that Ukrainian leadership is responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing a survey by OpenMinds, an Anglo-Ukrainian online pollster.

Around 27% of respondents blamed the Islamic State (ISIS), while another 6% pointed to the so-called "collective West," namely the U.S., the U.K., and NATO.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow's suburb, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 144 people.

Though the Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, along with other top Russian officials, sought to pin the blame on Ukraine without providing any evidence.

On March 31, Russia's Foreign Ministry called for the arrest and extradition of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Ukraine and the U.S. rejected the Kremlin's allegations.

OpenMinds' survey showed that younger people aged 18 to 30 are more likely to blame ISIS for the attack than Kyiv, according to FT. Among those who oppose the war, 50% blame ISIS, compared to 12% of those who support the war.

Russians aged 31 to 50 have the highest number of those who believe in Ukraine's involvement in the shooting – over 50%, according to the poll.

A total of 652 Russians took part in the survey.